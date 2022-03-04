Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,235 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

