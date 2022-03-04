Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,414 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.