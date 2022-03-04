Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $43,559,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.