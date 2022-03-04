Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $222.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.