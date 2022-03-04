Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

ED opened at $88.29 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $88.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 137 shares of company stock worth $11,812. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

