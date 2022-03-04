Brookstone Capital Management Sells 55,764 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,764 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

