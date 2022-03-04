BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$128.00 to C$124.00. The company traded as low as $66.27 and last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 1171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.31.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after buying an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

