BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. BTRS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 33.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

