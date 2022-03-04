Builders FirstSource, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

