Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,935 ($39.38) in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.53) to GBX 2,400 ($32.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,019.50.

Bunzl stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

