C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. C3.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in C3.ai by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119,466 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

