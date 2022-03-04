Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

