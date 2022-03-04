California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 137 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $254.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.99 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.64.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,780. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

