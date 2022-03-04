California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

