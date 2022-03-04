California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of AdaptHealth worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHCO. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

