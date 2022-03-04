California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Meritor worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTOR stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

