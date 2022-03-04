Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT Raised to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.