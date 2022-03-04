Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 9,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,491. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Calyxt by 316.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

