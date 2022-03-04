Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$45.75

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.25 to C$45.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JWLLF has been the topic of several other research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.