Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.18.

TOY opened at C$44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$34.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

