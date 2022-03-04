Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $35.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,712 shares of company stock worth $2,482,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

