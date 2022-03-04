Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$159.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.77. The company has a market cap of C$72.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$120.25 and a 52-week high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,369.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

