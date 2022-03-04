Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. reiterated a hold rating and set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$159.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$120.25 and a 12-month high of C$167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. Insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

