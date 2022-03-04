Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,648,000 after buying an additional 866,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $400,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after buying an additional 253,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,399,000 after buying an additional 1,547,374 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,702. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

