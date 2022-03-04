Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Up 83.0% in February

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,898,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cannabis Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Cannabis Global alerts:

About Cannabis Global (Get Rating)

Cannabis Global, Inc operates as a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company that develops infusion and delivery technologies. It has a portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The firm markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.