Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.84

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 203994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

GOEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get Canoo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Canoo during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.