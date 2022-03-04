Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Down 3.7%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.48. 161,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 226,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLP. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362 over the last 90 days. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 123,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

