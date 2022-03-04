Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($9.61) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($10.06). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RETA. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.