Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.95) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.02) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 199 ($2.67).

CAPC stock opened at GBX 157.70 ($2.12) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

