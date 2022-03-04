Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $51,936,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $85.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.