Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MHD opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

