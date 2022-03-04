Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,049 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHK opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

