Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 256,620 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the period.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

