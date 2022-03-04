Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

