Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.