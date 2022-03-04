Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 488.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

