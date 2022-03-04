Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 29,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,587. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $120.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

