Capital One Financial Weighs in on National Health Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,405,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

