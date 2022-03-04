Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to post $21.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.32 million to $21.63 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CSWC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 91,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $584.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

