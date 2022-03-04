Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to post $21.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.32 million to $21.63 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CSWC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 91,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $584.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.