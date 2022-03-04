Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.53 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.