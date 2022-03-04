Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,341,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $371,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGM opened at $53.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

