Captrust Financial Advisors Has $674,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

