Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Shares of COIN opened at $178.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

