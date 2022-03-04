Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $239.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $167.06 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

