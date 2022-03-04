Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,094 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

