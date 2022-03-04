Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDLX opened at $56.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $1,251,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,112 shares of company stock worth $4,560,699. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

