CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.58.
About CarParts.com (Get Rating)
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
