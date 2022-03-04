CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,453 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

