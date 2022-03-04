Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 89,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $842.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,520 shares of company stock valued at $187,336. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

