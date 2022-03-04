Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 2,387 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after acquiring an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,549,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

