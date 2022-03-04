Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 64.3% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

